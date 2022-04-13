IN THE MATTER OF KERRICK THOMAS

Administrative law — Police Training and Standards Commission — Appealability

In 2018, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) filed an Application for Certification with the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (the Commission), seeking to have Kerrick Thomas, appellant, certified as a police officer. The Commission denied that request based on “findings during the background investigation” but informed MDH that it could request a waiver of certification standards for Mr. Thomas which could be considered by the Commission at its next meeting.

Read the opinion