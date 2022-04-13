Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF KERRICK THOMAS

By: Unreported Opinions April 13, 2022

Administrative law — Police Training and Standards Commission — Appealability

In 2018, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) filed an Application for Certification with the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (the Commission), seeking to have Kerrick Thomas, appellant, certified as a police officer. The Commission denied that request based on “findings during the background investigation” but informed MDH that it could request a waiver of certification standards for Mr. Thomas which could be considered by the Commission at its next meeting.

