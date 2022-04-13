IN THE MATTER OF RICHARD MOISE

Civil litigation — Appellate procedure — Provision of transcript
In May 2020, Richard D. Moise, appellant, submitted a Public Information Act Request (“PIA Request”) to the City of Salisbury Police Department (“the Department”), appellee, seeking investigatory documents related to a criminal case file. Upon receiving no response to the PIA Request, Mr. Moise filed a petition for judicial review in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.
