IN THE MATTER OF RICHARD MOISE

By: Unreported Opinions April 13, 2022

Civil litigation — Appellate procedure — Provision of transcript

In May 2020, Richard D. Moise, appellant, submitted a Public Information Act Request (“PIA Request”) to the City of Salisbury Police Department (“the Department”), appellee, seeking investigatory documents related to a criminal case file. Upon receiving no response to the PIA Request, Mr. Moise filed a petition for judicial review in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.

