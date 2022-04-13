Matthew LaFontaine | Franklin & Prokopik

Matthew LaFontaine joined the workers’ compensation team practice group at Franklin & Prokopik as an associate and resident in the Baltimore office.

LaFontaine previously worked at an injured workers’ firm where he represented individuals against insurance companies in front of the Workers’ Compensation Commission throughout Maryland. By representing injured workers’, He gained valuable knowledge of the claims and litigation process, which is crucial in defending employers and insurers.

LaFontaine was a Rule 16 Student Attorney at the University of Baltimore’s Family Law Clinic during law school. As a student attorney, LaFontaine handled all aspects of child custody cases and protective orders. Matthew was also part of the Truancy Court Program, which monitored student and parental compliance with court-ordered attendance.