New 500K SF life science campus in works for Frederick

Commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Principal Real Estate Investors Wednesday announced plans to create Jefferson Technology Park, a 500,000-square-foot life science campus in Frederick.

The campus will include two 100,000-square-foot laboratory, research, and biodiscovery buildings, connected by a 10,000-square-foot amenity hub, and two 145,000-square-foot clean-room production buildings. Construction will begin in September and completion is anticipated for late 2023.

At completion, Jefferson Tech Park will deliver the Frederick market a life science ecosystem that will foster innovation, collaboration, and discovery.

This campus will include R&D laboratory space capable of meeting the full spectrum of bio safety levels categorical designations, along with good manufacturing practice clean-room production space. It will feature a comprehensive offering of on-campus amenities intended to create a one-of-a-kind user experience, enjoyed by employees, their families, and visitors. Jefferson Tech Park will be the premier biodiscovery campus in Frederick, promoting integrated research and biomanufacturing in one dynamic setting.

The pair of three-story laboratory buildings will each benefit from four sides of light and air, allowing for daylighting of interior spaces, which will feature a best-in-class column layout that provides a nearly column-free workspace and floor-to-floor heights ranging from 16 feet to 18 feet. Jefferson Technology Park will also include two single-story clean-room production buildings, which will have typical bay sizing across floorplates and will feature ceiling heights of 36 feet.

The shared amenity hub at the campus will include front-of-house spaces, including a coworking space, conferencing facilities, a fitness center with a locker room and a café. This building will also house the campus’ on-site building management, its shipping and receiving space and hazardous material storage. Additional amenities at Jefferson Technology Park will include abundant green space, outdoor seating and gathering areas, fitness and walking trails, ample employee parking, and loading docks.

Frank C. Graybeal and Kevin Reap of CBRE are handling the marketing and the leasing at the development.

Situated at the intersection of interstates 270 and 70, the site is at the northern end of Maryland’s DNA Alley and part of the 2 million square-foot Frederick life science cluster. Proximate to Fort Detrick and the National Cancer Institute, as well as numerous private sector companies, Jefferson Technology Park will build upon the existing life science ecosystem to allow for continued and rapid growth of the life science industry in Frederick.