Christopher Hartley | Steven J. Sless Group

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage has added 20-year reverse mortgage/sales management industry veteran Christopher Hartley as reverse mortgage sales manager in its Owings Mills headquarters.

Hartley will work with the reverse leadership and operations team to manage reverse volume related to PRMI branch partners across the nation. He also will cultivate and manage relationships with PRMI loan originators, providing in depth education while helping them to best structure reverse mortgage loans.

Hartley began his career in store and sales management position with such companies as Lowe’s Home Improvement, Dollar Tree, Walmart and AT&T. He spent the past five years as a reverse industry account executive with Huron Valley Financial and University Bank, where he was the top reverse account executive.