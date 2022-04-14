Marcus Smith | Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America Capital Region promoted Marcus Smith CEO.

Smith will lead the facility’s committed team of addiction professionals to provide high-quality substance use disorder treatment as well as deepen the relationship with the local community. He formerly served as clinical director of RCA Capital Region.

Smith brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having worked in the clinical treatment field for over a decade. He is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, specializing in the treatment of adults experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and sexual and general trauma.

Smith is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a clinical member of the Association of the Treatment of Sexual Abusers, and holds affiliations with the American Counseling Association, Maryland Counseling Association, and D.C. Mental Health Counseling Association, among other clinical professional bodies. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Bowie State University.