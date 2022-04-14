Mayor enacts emergency mortgage assistance program for Baltimore homeowners

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Thursday announced a new program to support Baltimore homeowners facing a mortgage crisis.

The Emergency Mortgage & Housing Assistance Program (EMHAP) will assist Baltimore homeowners experiencing economic hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic whose homes are at risk of foreclosure. The Scott Administration has designated $3 million in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDGV-CV3) funds for this program.

Assistance will be provided as a grant in the form of a direct payment to the mortgage company and can be applied to past due mortgage principal and interest and any other past due charges included in the mortgage payment (including homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, and private mortgage insurance).

Homeowners with no mortgage can also receive assistance for past due homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, and water bills. Payments can be applied toward arrearages for any consecutive six-month period since March 1, 2020.

To qualify for EMHAP, homeowners must have gross annual household income at or below 80% AMI (priority will be given to applicants below 50% AMI), occupy the property as his/her primary residence and have a mortgage with a past due balance or, if the applicant does not have a mortgage, homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, or water bills with past due balances.

The Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD) will administer the program. The EMHAP application is entirely online. Applicants can enter information and upload supporting documents. Designated staff will verify applicant eligibility, obtain W9s from mortgage companies and process expense authorizations to issue payments.