McDaniel College students to compete in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge

Five student teams will compete for a $5,000 top prize by presenting their entrepreneurial ideas and products in the McDaniel College’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The event is scheduled for April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Naganna Forum at the college’s Roj Student Center.

The winning team will take home the grand prize of $5,000 and other prizes include $1,000 for the runner-up, $1,000 for the People’s Choice and $1,000 for the Community Changer.

The five finalists are:

Crooked Creations — Presented by sophomores Nick Foley, communication major with an environmental studies minor from Robbinsville, N.J., and Julia Hurlock, a double major in marketing and business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship from Elkridge, Md.

Crooked Creations creates layered candles and pride-themed boxes to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Dspence LLC — Presented by sophomore Kiyara Fleming, sociology major from Baltimore. Dspence LLC creates clothing inspired by historical Black missionaries, to inspire education on Black history through fashion.

Aunt Fancy’s — Presented by sophomore Laura Vonella, art-communication major with a minor in entrepreneurship from New Oxford, Pa. Aunt Fancy’s sells honey and bee products, with plans to establish a physical store location.

Friendly Neighborhood Services App — Presented by junior Colin Hartlieb, business administration major from Westminster. Friendly Neighbor Services is an on-demand service providing platform that connects homeowners with providers offering up to 300+ essential services like dog walking, lawn care, and snow removal.

Virtual Basketball Academy — Presented by senior Josh Arruda, accounting, economics, and business administration triple major from Morrisville, Pa. Virtual Basketball Academy combines elements of the video game NBA2k, Zoom, and Twitch to make a virtual classroom that allows them to teach the game of basketball in a remote environment.

The judges who will choose the winning teams include Brooke Hagerty, an Institute for Integrative Nutrition trained health coach and owner of The Chick, a catering company in Westminster; Rosa Rivera-Hainaj, provost of McDaniel College; Jason Stambaugh, a Westminster resident who serves as director of partner experience at DTS Connex and director of SaaS Enterprise; Michael Looney, lecturer in business administration and economics at McDaniel and director of the Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, serves as the master of ceremonies at the event.

The five finalists also participated in McDaniel’s five-week Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge Training Program led by McDaniel’s entrepreneur-in-residence Jennifer Yang. Each student was paired with a mentor — alumni, faculty member, or local business owner — to assist them in developing their ideas in the lead-up to the competition.