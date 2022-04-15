Continental Realty sells Fla. retail center for $9.4M

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, completed the sale of a 64,707 square foot retail center near Orlando, Florida to CrossMarc Services for $9.4 million.

Located at 1714 US Highway 27, the fitness-anchored Glenbrook Commons was 98% occupied at the time of the sales transaction. The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investments Sales and Advisory team, led by Brad Peterson, Senior Managing Director, and Whitaker Leonhardt, Senior Director, handled marketing and sales activities on behalf of CRC.

Glenbrook Commons is located on a 15.6-acre site at the signalized intersection of Glenbrook Boulevard and US Highway 27. The center features a mix of professional services, healthcare, and medical tenants. The center is positioned less than two miles from US Route 192, the major east/west thoroughfare to the Walt Disney World theme parks, located ten miles to the east. Glenbrook Commons is well located in a continued path of growth.

At the time of CRC’s acquisition of Glenbrook Commons in 2016, the shopping center was 24% occupied. CRC negotiated a lease agreement tobackfill the anchor vacancy in 2019 with Fitness CF, a locally owned exercise and fitness center which is active in the Central Florida region. Re-tenanting the anchor box kick-started leasing activity for the remaining center. Small-shop space was leased from 61% occupancy to 96% occupancy during CRC’s hold. CRC also completed the parcelization of an existing outparcel leased to AutoZone and sold the pad site in early 2021.