Md. gained 3,900 jobs in March; unemployment rate hits pandemic low 

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022

Maryland gained 3,900 jobs in March as the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 4.6% unemployment rate is the lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,900 jobs while gains were also seen in mining, logging and construction (1,800) as well as trade, transportation and utilities (900). Other sectors that experienced growth include education and health services (600) and professional and business services (400).

Sectors that experienced a decline last month include other services (500), manufacturing (400) and financial activities (300).

Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 18,300 jobs.

 

