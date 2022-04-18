Ex-mayor of Cambridge pleads guilty to distributing ‘revenge porn’

The former mayor of Cambridge pleaded guilty on Monday to five counts of distributing “revenge porn,” the Office of the State Prosecutor announced.

Andrew Bradshaw, 32, received a suspended five-year prison sentence, three years of supervised probation and a $5,000 fine, the office said.

Bradshaw was first charged in November with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn based on allegations that he posted nude photographs of a former romantic partner to an online forum without her knowledge or consent.

Bradshaw resigned as mayor of Cambridge, a small Eastern Shore city in Dorchester County, in January.

William Hall, one of Bradshaw’s lawyers, said Bradshaw may be able to have the sentence reduced further, to probation before judgment, if he successfully completes the three years of probation. Probation before judgment is not considered a conviction and can be expunged.

“The client certainly apologized to the victim and was very sincere about that,” Hall said. “He resigned from his role as mayor of Cambridge, so he has certainly been punished, and he’s looking forward to basically starting anew.”

“The pretrial publicity in this case made nationwide news, so of course he’s embarrassed and ashamed by this, and should he violate any terms of probation, he’s looking at a Department of Corrections sentence, so he has certainly paid a price for his actions,” Hall said.

Bradshaw must pay the victim $750 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service as conditions of his probation, according to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

Senior Judge Thomas Ross, from Queen Anne’s County, handled the sentencing.

The Office of the State Prosecutor said in court documents that a woman, who is not identified by name, came forward to law enforcement on May 14, 2021, to report that she had discovered nude photographs of herself posted on Reddit.

The woman, who was born in 1995, told police that she had sent the photographs to Bradshaw when they were in a romantic relationship years ago and that she did not give him permission to distribute the photographs. She told law enforcement that she had not sent the photographs to anyone else and that she is no longer romantically involved with Bradshaw.

Investigators alleged that Bradshaw created multiple Reddit accounts with usernames that used parts of the victim’s name and birth date, and that his posts contained language related to humiliation and degradation.

The criminal information initially filed against Bradshaw also charged that he posted the photographs in subreddits related to “raceplay,” with racial slurs in several of the post titles, but those allegations were not included in the statement of facts read at Bradshaw’s plea hearing.

The Reddit posts listed in the information include captions written as if they were authored by the woman. But the Reddit accounts used to post the photographs came from an IP address linked to Bradshaw’s home in the 100 block of Glenburn Avenue in Cambridge, according to the information.

Bradshaw admitted to creating the Reddit accounts and posting the images when questioned by police, according to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said.

Bradshaw was Cambridge’s youngest mayor when he took office in 2021. He won the post in a runoff election against Victoria Jackson-Stanley, who was Cambridge’s first Black and first female mayor.

Michael Belsky, another lawyer for Bradshaw, said his client has “accepted complete and total responsibility for his actions and intends to spend his time redeeming himself in the eyes of his community.”

Cambridge Commissioner Lajan Cephas is serving as acting mayor of the city.