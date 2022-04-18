Exelon awards 8 Md. schools with Green Lab Grants

Eight Schools in Maryland are sharing in $1 million in Green Lab Grants awarded to dozens nationwide by Exelon Corporation, the parent company of Baltimore Gas and Electric, which are developing projects to advance STEM education in under-resourced communities.

The eight 2022 Green Lab Grant winners from Maryland include the Accokeek Foundation, which received $19,785 for high school service learning internships; Digital Harbor High School in Baltimore, $5,000 for its project, Coral Reef Awareness in the Maker Space (CRAMS); the Elijah E. Cummings Innovation Center at Green Street Academy in Baltimore, which received $50,000 for its Power 2 Change; Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Baltimore, which received $50,000 for its work with alternative energy, biomass and waste; Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, which was given $50,000 for the its horticultural education space; Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, which received $49,983.93 for its Food That Fuels: A Community Cupboard project; The SEED School of Maryland, Baltimore, which was given $10,500 for its SEED Maryland FarmBot Program; and Towson University, which received $47,400 for its B’More Climate Literate project.

The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago conducts independent review of grant applications and administers the program, which benefits organizations based in Exelon’s service territories in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

The application process is ongoing now and are being accepted until Sept. 26.