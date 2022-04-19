Bryan Burnette and Max Ferentinos | Monarch Communities

Bryan Burnette has been appointed vice president of project management and Max Ferentinos as vice president of real estate development at Monarch Communities, a multifamily community developer based in White Marsh.

Burnette will be responsible for overseeing the design and construction management of future developments throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Prior to this he was director of project management with Monarch Communities where he led design and construction of three communities and renovation of four properties. Burnette brings more than 30 years of project management experience to this position.

Ferentinos has been appointed vice president of real estate development. He will be responsible for new development across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. He was most recently vice president of real estate development and acquisitions with Artis Senior Living where he developed senior communities in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast for more than a decade.