Capital Funding Group finances more than $840M in Q1

Capital Funding Group (CFG) continues to lead the industry in closing a high volume of deals and today announced the financing of more than $840 million in the first quarter of this year. This financing included 10 bridge loans and 11 HUD loans for CFG’s long-term care and assisted living industry clients, and 13 bridge loans for the company’s multifamily industry clients, nationwide.

Among other deals closed in the first quarter of 2022, CFG executed a $316.9 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a nationwide skilled nursing facility portfolio, a $52.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a skilled nursing facility portfolio in Florida and a $12.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a skilled nursing facility in Virginia.

This financing builds on the company’s momentum from 2021, where CFG executed over $3.8 billion across 155 deals nationwide. This record-setting financing included 85 HUD loan in excess of $720 million and 70 health care and multifamily bridge loans in excess of $3.1 billion.