Maryland Tech Council secures $2.5M for life science workforce development

The Maryland Tech Council, the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, announced Tuesday it has secured $2.5 million in state funding to grow the state’s life science workforce through its BioHub Maryland program.

The funding is included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research in the state.

BioHub Maryland is a first of its kind initiative to meet the workforce development needs of Maryland’s rapidly growing life science industry. The monies will be used to identify current workforce gaps in Maryland and to generate stronger local demand for life science careers, especially among those who do not have advanced degrees.

This is the second major funding award for BioHub Maryland this year. MTC announced in March that it secured $2.45 million in federal funds with support from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Launched in 2021, the BioHub Maryland website features essential tips students need to discover a rewarding life science career in Maryland, including more than 600 local life science job openings, a career roadmap for students with high school, GED, associate’s, bachelor’s or advanced degrees, a guide to online and in-person workforce training programs and more.

A recent Milken Institute report concluded that Maryland boasts, “one of the nation’s strongest life sciences industries,” contributing more than 54,000 high paying jobs in the state with over 2,700 life science firms and more than 500 biotech firms. It also found that Maryland faces increasing competition from other states and that bolstering our workforce pipeline is key to maintaining Maryland’s reputation as a national life science industry leader.