ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Saiontz & Kirk, is seeking an attorney with five years of experience in the field of plaintiffs personal injury law to join its Baltimore based litigation practice. The ideal candidate for this position, will have experience preparing personal injury cases to be filed, filing them, guiding them through discovery, and then litigating them in the Circuit Court and District Courts. This is an excellent opportunity for a litigator with a dynamic personality and good interpersonal communication skills, to fine tune and grow their skills in a supportive, stable environment. Knowledge of, and experience in the field of workers compensation law and practice, is beneficial but not required. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit resume, cover letter explaining why you are a suitable candidate for this position and salary requirements to sgoldstein@saiontzkirk.com

