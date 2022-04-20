Emily Cline, Greg Goldstein and Kaylee Robideau | MGH

MGH, a full-service marketing communications agency, announced it has added three new employees to its account management and social media teams. Joining are Emily Cline, social media account coordinator; Greg Goldstein, marketing account executive and Kaylee Robideau, marketing account supervisor.

Cline joins the social media team as an account coordinator. She previously worked at AP Corp as a marketing intern, helping with client’s social media content and analytics reports. Cline will help with social media initiatives on a number of client accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications studies and a minor in strategic social media from West Virginia University.

Goldstein joins MGH as a marketing account executive. He previously worked at WMAR-TV, focusing on sales and marketing initiatives for the Baltimore ABC affiliate. In his new role on the account management team, Goldstein will support several client accounts, including Brandt Information Services, Spring Education Group and Utz. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Robideau joins MGH’s account management team as a marketing account supervisor. She previously worked at Loyola University of Maryland, planning and executing comprehensive and integrated marketing campaigns. In her new role at MGH, Robideau will provide support on various client accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in New York and a master’s degree from Loyola University Maryland.