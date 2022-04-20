Hogan names circuit court judges for Baltimore, Montgomery County

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday appointed three new Baltimore City Circuit Court judges: Paul Joseph Cucuzzella, Martin “Marty” Harold Schreiber II and La Zette Charnae Ringgold-Kirksey.

The governor also named Louis Michael Leibowitz to the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

“Today, I am appointing four more well-qualified and experienced individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” Hogan said in a statement that also included biographies of the appointees. “I want to extend my congratulations to each of them and their families.”

Cucuzzella, most recently principal counsel for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, has served as an assistant attorney general for much of his career. Other posts he has held include principal counsel at the Department of Planning and litigation counsel for the DNR.

The University of Baltimore School of Law graduate, began his legal career in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and also worked at Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler.

Schreiber, of the Law Office of Martin H. Schreiber II LLC, has been a litigator for more than 20 years. The University of Maryland School of Law graduate was also an associate and partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy LLP.

Ringgold-Kirksey, most recently division chief of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office’s gun violence enforcement division, has been with the prosecutor’s office for much of her 20-year career. She has also served as supervising team captain of the felony trial unit.

The University of Baltimore School of Law graduate began her legal career as a law clerk for Baltimore City Circuit Judge Sylvester B. Cox.

The three new jurists succeed retired Baltimore City Circuit Judges Robert B. Kershaw and Pamela J. White, as well as Judge Julie R. Rubin, whom President Joe Biden appointed to the U.S. District Court for Maryland.

Liebowitz, a former Montgomery County public defender, has been a solo practitioner since 2011.

The graduate of American University’s Washington College of Law began his career as a law clerk for D.C. Superior Court Judge Gerald I. Fisher and was a litigation associate at Stein, Sperling, Bennett, DeJong & Greenfeig PC.

Liebowitz succeeds former Montgomery County Circuit Judge Anne K. Albright, whom Hogan elevated to the Court of Special Appeals.