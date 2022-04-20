Mary Ellen Tokar | Maglev

Mary Ellen Tokar joined Northeast Maglev as a marketing communications specialist.

She is an enthusiastic Baltimore resident ready to help bring the Northeast Maglev to life. Tokar was drawn to the project by not only the innovative transportation technology, but also the opportunities it offers the city.

Tokar has dedicated her career to improving the lived experiences of Baltimoreans; she was most recently part of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s event team.

Tokar graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a double minor in Spanish and sustainability. She holds myriad interests from both her professional and personal life. She is a certified yoga teacher, an ardent poet with a history of creative writing instruction and a seasoned public speaker.