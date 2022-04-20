Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital celebrates 25 Years in Capital Region

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH), a leader in pediatric care for 100 years, held a reception event March 24 at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center (UMCRMC) in Largo to celebrate 25 years of serving families throughout the Capital Region.
MWPH’s Prince George’s County satellite facility is now located at the new UMCRMC and is a provider of family-focused, coordinated care to all children, including those with serious, chronic, and complex medical conditions.
In 1994, MWPH leadership identified a growing demand for pediatric post-acute care and specialty services in Prince George’s County because there wasn’t a pediatric hospital in the region. After much planning and discussion, MWPH officially opened its satellite location at the Prince George’s Hospital Center (PGHC) on March 11, 1997, with 12 admissions. In 2017, PGHC was purchased by the University of Maryland Medical System which took over management from Dimensions Healthcare. In 2021 when the UM Capital Region Medical Center opened in Largo, MWPH, along with its 15-bed hospital unit and outpatient clinic, relocated to the nearly 600,000 square-foot facility.
The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo is the home of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s satellite facility in Prince George’s County and provides a continuum of care that helps children transition from inpatient or outpatient care back to healthy lives in the community. (Photo courtesy of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital)