Play’s US service takes off with inaugural flight from Baltimore to Iceland

Play, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, began service in the U.S. Wednesday evening with its first takeoff from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Departing at 7 p.m., the inaugural flight will bring passengers to Iceland, where they can enjoy the country’s first day of summer or board a connecting flight to one of Play’s other 22 European destinations. Play CEO Birgir Jónsson will arrive at BWI on the airline’s first transatlantic flight into the U.S. He will be joined by local officials for a ceremony and a gate party in the airport, welcoming travelers from the first flight and celebrating Play’s first departure out of the U.S.

Play’s inaugural U.S. flight represents a significant milestone for the airline, which has grown rapidly since launching less than a year ago. The airline captured the interest of Americans eager to vacation abroad this year when it began ticket sales, followed by tripled daily bookings in early 2022. Play now operates a combined fleet of six A320neo and A321neo aircrafts to accommodate its new routes, with service set to expand with takeoffs from Boston’s Logan International Airport on May 11 and from New York’s Stewart International Airport in Orange County on June 9. Play will again expand service this fall with a seasonal route from Orlando International Airport beginning Oct. 1.