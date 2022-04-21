Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore, Washington merge 2026 World Cup bids

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2022

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, and the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland Thursday announced the Washington, DC/ Baltimore Joint Bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

All matches would be played at the newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore while Washington would host a flagship FIFA Fan Festival that activates soccer across our nation’s capital and region.

Both communities have already begun discussing merging the best that both bids had to offer from security and regional transportation to, fan engagement and legacy programing that will deliver a premier experience for fans from around the world and provide the region with a lasting positive impact.

The proposed FIFA Fan Festival on the National Mall and adjoining Pennsylvania Avenue will be a must visit experience for fans from around the globe. It will also be held in conjunction with the United States’ celebration of its 250th anniversary on July 4th along “America’s Front Yard.” City officials estimate more than one million attendees, which could become the largest single-day attendance number in FIFA Fan Fest history.

