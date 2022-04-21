Bowie St. first HBCU to sponsor national PBS documentaries

Maryland Public Television (MPT) and Bowie State University Thursday announced the university has signed on as a premier sponsor for two important original PBS documentaries – “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” and “Becoming Frederick Douglass” – that shed new light on the lives of a pair of iconic Marylanders who were towering figures in the struggle to end slavery.

Created by Academy Award-nominated and award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, the two films are co-productions of Firelight Films and MPT with an appropriation from the state of Maryland.

The one-hour documentaries will premiere on MPT and nationally on PBS stations, PBS.org and the PBS Video App in October. Trailers and additional information about both films are available at tubmandouglassfilms.com.

Bowie State’s financial commitment to support the production of these documentaries establishes it as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to become a premier sponsor of a national PBS film. This support aligns with the history of the institution as the first HBCU founded in Maryland in 1865.

As part of the partnership, screenings of each film will be presented at Bowie State to campus and community audiences to draw insights from Douglass and Tubman and to spark discussions on the current crisis of racial and social injustice. Additionally, MPT is preparing a menu of educational materials based on both films that will be available online to students and educators in grades 4-12.

In addition to Bowie State University’s support, the two programs are also made possible by DirecTV.