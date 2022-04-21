Commission would weigh whether Md. counties get more control over public transit

Transit advocates and residents alike have long lamented subpar public transportation options in and around Baltimore city. But a piece of legislation currently awaiting the governor’s signature would pave the way for reforms to Maryland’s transit system, potentially giving Baltimore and other jurisdictions a greater say in their own transportation projects.

The bill, HB1336, would create a commission to study the governance and finance model of public transportation in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson Metropolitan Statistical Area. Currently, most public transportation across the state is controlled by the Maryland Transit Authority, though a few local jurisdictions offer their own circulator buses or other locally run transit.

This system can be challenging for the jurisdictions, which have a limited say in everything from major capital transportation projects to details as minor as where MTA buses run in their communities.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Del. Tony Bridges, D-Baltimore, this model isn’t particularly common across the United States; in many other states, jurisdictions and the state partner to oversee and fund these projects, or jurisdictions alone govern and fund transit. That’s why the commission will be reviewing alternative governance and finance models over the next year and a half to determine if another model would serve Maryland better than its current structure.

“We can definitely see a need (for this legislation) based on what happened with the Red Line,” Bridges said, referring to the Red Line light rail project that Gov. Larry Hogan canceled in 2015. Many believe that the Red Line would have been a major boon for Baltimore. If the city, or some other sort of oversight committee, had had more of a hand in the decision-making process, the project likely would have moved forward, Bridges said.

The commission will make its recommendations based on research completed by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, which in 2021 evaluated other models for governance and funding as they compare to MTA’s model.

“What came out of that was a menu of options they believe could work for the state of Maryland,” Bridges said of the report. “It’s really left up to this commission to go through those sets of options … and figure out whether or not one of those or a combination of those would be best suited to use for the state of Maryland and particularly the greater (Baltimore) metropolitan area.”

MTA’s unusual governance and funding model isn’t the only thing making it harder for local jurisdictions to improve their transit systems, however. At a United Way of Central Maryland panel on transit and inequality Thursday, Leonard Parrish, director of community and economic development for the Harford County, said one challenge the county is facing is a lack of drivers

Commercial drivers are the most in-demand job in the county, which is home to distribution centers for many major retailers, “so we’re competing with all those companies, we’re competing with our school systems, to get drivers,” he said.

A lack of access to transportation can be an especially damaging problem for lower-income Marylanders, said Joseph T. Jones, Jr., founder, president and CEO of the Center for Urban Families; employees in already-tenuous financial situations can be fired for being late to their jobs even when transit is to blame, for example. That is why, he said, it’s important to focus on both equity and community input when looking at long-term transit solutions.

“You don’t have local government input and control, and when those kinds of structural things exist, you wonder, when you take a step back and look at its origins, where was the equity?” he asked. “Where was the participation of other communities in the decisions … that control the lives of people in our urban center?”