Federal Realty Investment Trust to acquire northern Va. property for $200M

North Bethesda-based Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is acquiring Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Virginia for a total purchase price of $200 million, the company announced Thursday.

The acquisition will close in two phases. Federal Realty has closed on phase one of the acquisition for $100 million and expects to close on phase two for $100 million in July, subject to customary closing conditions. Combined, the property comprises 410,000 square feet of retail space on 45 acres of land.

Located in Virginia’s Fairfax County near TSA’s new headquarters, Kingstowne Towne Center is surrounded by 5,200 homes, four commercial office buildings, and a planned multifamily development, and is part of a one million-square-foot regional retail node that attracts approximately 8.3 million visits annually—amongst the most visited retail destinations in Virginia.

The combined property is 97% leased and features a diversified tenant lineup that includes grocery anchors Safeway and Giant, national retailers T.J. Maxx, Ross and HomeGoods, and fast-casual concepts &pizza and Cava, among others. Federal Realty anticipates increasing the asset’s value over time through remerchandising and incremental capital investment. Kingstowne Towne Center is comparable to other large, market-dominant Federal Realty assets such as the double grocery-anchored center, Barracks Road.

The Kingstowne acquisition is the latest addition to Federal Realty’s growing investment in its northern Virginia portfolio which includes the recent acquisitions of Twinbrooke Shopping Centre in Fairfax and Chesterbrook in McLean and the recent renovation of Birch & Broad in Falls Church. With the addition of Kingstowne Towne Center, Federal Realty owns and operates over 4 million square feet of real estate in Virginia.