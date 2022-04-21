GBMC Healthcare hosts annual ‘Walk A Mile In Their Shoes’ event

The Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) will hold its seventh annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser Saturday at the GBMC campus in Towson.

This year’s event is hybrid, offering options for both in-person and virtual participation. Walk a Mile in Their Shoes brings the community together to support and raise awareness for the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence (DV) Program at GBMC. This program is the region’s most comprehensive sexual assault, sexual abuse, and domestic violence center, offering free victim services to patients.

The SAFE & DV Program at GBMC treats victims of all ages in a confidential setting. The unit has seen an overall increase in cases and the cases have been the most severe the program has ever seen. Furthermore, the program is seeing its highest number of siblings coming in for treatment of child abuse.

This collaborative event, hosted by the GBMC Foundation and presented by the GBMC Volunteer Auxiliary, along with other generous sponsors, is a way for participants to raise awareness and show support for an important issue affecting people of all ages. Registration is open at www.gbmc.org/walkamile for individuals and teams. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. on the GBMC campus at the South Chapman Building.

Community members can also participate by contributing to the Walk a Mile 2022 Miles Challenge, which is currently underway; this year’s goal is to collectively log 10,000 miles by April 30. Virtual participants can log their miles for free each day on the event website, or on social media by sending the keyword “WAM” to GBMC via Facebook Messenger or following @gbmchealthcare on Instagram and sending a private Instagram message with the keyword “WAM.”