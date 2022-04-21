William R. Hall | Solo practitioner

William R. Hall was selected for inclusion in the 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers publication.

For the fourth consecutive year, Hall was named to the Maryland Super Lawyers list for his work in Drunk D1iving litigation on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Along with representing clients for DWI/DUI cases, his cases include criminal matters and jury trials. Hall also serves as local counsel in complex litigation and jury trials. Mr. Hall has an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell and is a Fellow of the Ame1ican Bar Association.