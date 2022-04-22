Advanced Indoor Resources creates advisory board for Md. air quality research

Advanced Indoor Resources AIR LLC has created a scientific advisory board to better understand the science of indoor air quality delivery for buildings of all types.

Science and technology are at the core of Advanced Indoor Resources’ mission to make buildings safer, smarter, and healthier. The development of the VisionAIR indoor air quality platform – a foundation for the company’s health care technology stack – provides detailed, real-time indoor air quality data monitoring and management.

Joining Advanced Indoor Resources’ Scientific Advisory board are the following leading health experts;

Gregory Diette, MD, MHS – Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and, Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, Expertise: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

Donald K. Milton, MD, DrPH – Professor of Environmental & Occupational Health, Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Professor of Medicine (secondary appointment), Department of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine. Expertise: Airborne infection transmission, influenza, respiratory infection, occupational and environmental asthma, bio-aerosols, occupational and environmental epidemiology

Ana Rule, Ph.D.– Assistant Professor, Director, Environmental Exposure Assessment Laboratories; Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Lucy Wilson, MD, ScM – Professor of Emergency Health Services & Senior Advisor to University for Public Health and Pandemic Response, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Expertise: Infectious Diseases, Infection Control and Public Health Response

More people are returning to buildings of all types, and there is an intense focus on indoor air quality; improvements could add a significant annual benefit to the US Economy. “We are thrilled to bring together top-level scientific experts to further advance our knowledge of creating and maintaining healthy indoor air quality. Investments in safer, smarter, healthier buildings will create work environments people thrive in,” said Martin Knott, founder of Advance Indoor Resources.

VisionAIR is a cloud-based Tridium product built on the Niagara N4 Platform. The product advances the intelligence of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to enable real time management and measurement of the six main factors that substantially impact indoor air quality: Carbon dioxide, humidity, temperature, the particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10, and volatile organic compounds.