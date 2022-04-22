Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

OLUSOGA OLUMIDE OLOPADE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 22, 2022

Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Involuntary intoxication

A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found appellant, Olusoga Olumide Olopade, guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol. After appellant declined probation before judgment, the court sentenced him to 90 days’ incarceration, suspended, followed by 18 months’ probation. He then noted an appeal …

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo