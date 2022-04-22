Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SALEMA HORN v. MADHABI SHETH, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions April 22, 2022

Civil litigation — Bond appeal — Mootness

These two appeals arise from the same underlying litigation in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County between former business partners, Salema Horn and Madhabi Sheth (as well as entities controlled by them) and from our decision in a prior appeal between them, Sheth v. Horn, No. 93, Sept. Term 2019 (filed May 18, 2020) (“the Fee Appeal”).

Read the opinion

