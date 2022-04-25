F&M Trust donates $50K to Hagerstown Community College scholarship campaign, business incubator

F&M Trust in Chambersburg pledged $50,000 to Hagerstown Community College to support its expanded scholarship program and its efforts to inspire entrepreneurship.

The bank will contribute $25,000 to the college’s A Gem for Generations campaign and $25,000 to the David W. Fletcher Incubator + Labs over the next five years.

The bank will create a named, endowed scholarship as part of the A Gem for Generations campaign. These scholarships are the flagship program of the HCC Foundation and provide nearly $500,000 in student aid each year. The college’s vision is to double that amount to $1 million in five years.

HCC strives to provide a high-quality education that is affordable, equitable, and promotes success in today’s economy. With 70 percent of HCC students eligible for some level of financial assistance, there are more worthy students than there are scholarships available.

The bank’s contribution to the incubator will support small-business owners and economic development in Washington County. Through the incubator, entrepreneurs learn, leverage, and launch into Washington County. The incubator’s mission is to work with start-ups, help them to grow, and connect them with community partners to sustain that growth.

A subsidiary of Franklin Financial Services Corp., F&M Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Chambersburg. With approximately $1.8 billion in assets, F&M Trust has 21 community-banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.