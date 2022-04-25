Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

It’s not just money when lawyers leave firms

Stay of execution, Senate run, Park Police round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 25, 2022

Today is the 230th anniversary of the first execution by guillotine.

Here are some other news items for Monday, April 25, 2020.

— Attorney turnover is not just about the money.

— Texas appeals court grants mother a stay of execution in daughter’s death.

— Has Arizona’s attorney general caved to Trump in bid for Senate seat?

— Virginia’s attorney general drops effort to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo