Today is the 230th anniversary of the first execution by guillotine.
Here are some other news items for Monday, April 25, 2020.
— Attorney turnover is not just about the money.
— Texas appeals court grants mother a stay of execution in daughter’s death.
— Has Arizona’s attorney general caved to Trump in bid for Senate seat?
— Virginia’s attorney general drops effort to prosecute two U.S. Park Police officers.
