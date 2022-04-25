Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lucia MadLenakova | Dembo Jones

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022

Lucia Madlenakova has joined Dembo Jones as an associate in the firm’s Tax Advisory department. Previously, she was with Willis Builders Inc. Madlenakova earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Maryland Global Campus.

 

 

