Lucia MadLenakova | Dembo Jones

Lucia Madlenakova has joined Dembo Jones as an associate in the firm’s Tax Advisory department. Previously, she was with Willis Builders Inc. Madlenakova earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Maryland Global Campus.
By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022
