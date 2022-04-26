Bradley Strickland | Kramon & Graham

Bradley Strickland, a member of Kramon & Graham’s litigation practice, was selected as a member of Business Volunteers Maryland’s GIVE Fellowship Class of 2022.

Strickland advises clients on matters involving commercial and professional liability, catastrophic personal injury, toxic torts, and products liability. He is listed in the legal guide Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, is an honoree of the District of Columbia Courts’ “Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll,” and a recipient of JD Supra’s Readers’ Choice Award.

GIVE is a 9-month fellowship that prepares rising leaders in Baltimore for civic engagement and community leadership. The GIVE network includes more than 480 alumni who are committed to accelerating the involvement of rising professionals in service with communities.