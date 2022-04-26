Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DESMOND JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 26, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress — Search incident to arrest

The State indicted appellant Desmond Jones in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of possessing a regulated firearm as a prohibited person and other related offenses. After the court denied Jones’s motion to suppress the firearm that the police took from him in a search incident to a warrantless arrest, a jury convicted him of one count of illegal possession of a regulated firearm; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun; and reckless endangerment.

