RRD International moving headquarters to Rockville

RRD International announced Tuesday that it plans to move its headquarters to Rockville after signing a lease for 9,909 square feet of space at 700 King Farm Road, a six-story, 155,000-square-foot commercial office building.

The product development company, which services the biopharmaceutical industry, expects to relocate to the building this fall.

Allison Perry, real estate adviser and Adam Nachlas, senior vice president for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant and Megan Williams, senior director, and Peter Rosan, executive director, of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Banyan Street Capital, in this lease transaction.

Since its founding in 2002, RRD International has worked with more than 100 biopharmaceutical and investment partners across all major product classes and therapeutic areas. RRD has generated more than $2.5 billion in deal value for its partners, in addition to helping transform numerous early-stage product candidates into holistic development programs.

In fall 2020, the company was acquired by Uniphar, an international diversified health care services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, but continues to operate independently as a wholly owned subsidiary.

700 King Farm Road, also known as Irvington Centre, is part of The District at King Farm, a 430-acre mixed-used community situated near Interstates 270 and 370 (Intercounty Connector). The Shady Grove Metro Station is less than a mile from the site, downtown Bethesda is about10 miles away and Washington is about20 miles from the business community. A number of quick-serve, fast-casual and fine dining restaurants are nearby including several in the park.