State Center emerges as issue in Democratic gubernatorial race

State Center, the rundown complex of government buildings in Midtown Baltimore with an on-and-off history of redevelopment proposals, finds itself in the center of the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial primary.

Rushern Baker III, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Prince George’s County executive, who has made the development of Baltimore city a central part of his campaign platform, said on Tuesday that revitalizing the 28-acre site will be one of his first priorities if elected.

Baker pictures the project as a mixed-use development anchored by one or several state government offices. The project would be designed with input from the state’s Secretaries of Transportation, Planning, Commerce and Housing and Community Development, as well as city leaders, community leaders and other stakeholders.

“It could kick off the development of more housing and development in (an) area that could certainly use it,” Baker said. “The existing apartments that are there would certainly look forward to having retail that’s walkable.”

In a news release, he also criticized fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot for his opposition to a previous attempt to renovate State Center. In 2016, the Board of Public Works, made up at the time of Comptroller Franchot, then-State Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Gov. Larry Hogan, unanimously supported Hogan’s decision to pull the plug on the project.

Hogan said the project was likely to be financial boondoggle; Franchot proposed a sports arena be built where the complex is located.

“The problem is nothing ever happened in the 28 prime acres there. So here you have an opportunity, I think, to reimagine what can happen there,” Baker said.

Franchot’s campaign responded to the criticisms via email, stressing that the comptroller, too, is committed to redeveloping State Center.

“The project as originally proposed was unanimously canceled by the Board of Public Works because of flaws that included a sweetheart deal for the developer, funded by our taxpayers. The Board of Public Works is composed of the governor, comptroller, and treasurer — who is appointed by the legislature,” Franchot said. “I believe Baltimore deserved better then, and I believe Baltimore deserves better now. As governor, I am committed to spearheading a redevelopment of the State Center Complex that results in good-paying, family supporting jobs, amenities for neighboring communities, and will serve as an economic engine for Baltimore.”

Plans to overhaul the site date back as far as 2005 but faced delays caused by a group of property owners who filed a lawsuit against the project, challenging the procurement process used to find a developer. The Court of Appeals eventually sided with the developer, but the legal drama over the complex didn’t end there. After Hogan and the Board of Public Works effectively canceled the redevelopment in 2016, Hogan’s administration sued the developer, State Center LLC, in hopes of nullifying various agreements connected to the project. The developer countersued for damages.

More recently in the site’s history, Hogan announced last year that 12 state agencies currently based in State Center would be relocated to office space in Baltimore’s Central Business District, a plan that aimed to both put vacant office space in Downtown Baltimore to use and free State Center buildings for potential future redevelopment.

Baker has said that improving Baltimore would be his top priority as governor. Launching the State Center redevelopment, as well as restarting work on the Red Line, a light rail project that was scrapped by Hogan in 2015, are key parts of that goal. (Nearly all Democratic gubernatorial candidates have expressed support for renewing the Red Line.)

“The focus that I’m going to have as governor, on day one, even before I get sworn in, is really just turning around the city of Baltimore,” Baker said. “If we treat our No. 1 city – the calling card of the entire state – the way we’re treating it now, which is not investing, not making it safe, not making it a place where people want to come, live and save money, then why should people in Western Maryland or Prince George’s County think we’re going to treat them any better?”

In response to Baker’s announcement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reiterated the importance of renewing the State Center complex and other neglected sites in Baltimore.

“State Center is in need of substantial investment to help revitalize the area and the surrounding communities. It is crucial that our next governor realizes this and is committed to listening to the issues important to Baltimore City residents,” Scott said in an emailed statement. “I hope this plan will encourage other gubernatorial candidates to make similar commitments to supporting communities across our city.”