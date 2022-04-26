THOMAS ALSTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Untimely disclosure by state — Sanctions

Thomas Alston (“Alston”), appellant, was charged with numerous assault and firearm offenses related to a shooting that occurred May 21, 2019. A jury trial was held in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. The jury found Alston guilty of one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and related firearm offenses. He was sentenced to forty-five years’ incarceration. Alston now appeals his convictions to this Court.

