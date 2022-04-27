BABC to host annual Law Day for Seniors Saturday

The Bar Association of Baltimore City’s (BABC) Senior Legal Services will hold its annual Law Day celebration on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Our Lady of Victory School, 4416 Wilkens Ave., in Baltimore. The hon. Anthony F. Vittoria, BABC president, will support Senior Legal Services Director Viola Woolums to welcome seniors and assist in answering questions.

Presentations on housing stability, financial exploitation, advance planning and Real ID concerns will be available to all seniors. The event is handicap accessible, offers free parking and is free to all. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.