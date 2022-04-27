Baltimore to postpone tax sale, remove owner-occupied homes

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced Wednesday that the city’s annual tax sale would be postponed until June to allow more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties.

Scott has also directed the Department of Finance to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale. The move will allow residents to take advantage of the processes and resources available to assist them in resolving liens and other financial obligations.

There are approximately 2,900 owner-occupied properties slated to be included in the sale.

Residents experiencing issues related to the tax sale may call 410-396-3556 to be connected with a member of the Bureau of Revenue Collections who is familiar with the tax sale process. Residents waiting for their payment to post, who are appealing any bill, and who are unsure about whether they qualify for additional support should call that number for assistance.

In addition, the city recently announced its Tax Sale Exemption Program, an annual program managed by the Departments of Finance and Housing and Community Development, which allows successful applicants to have their properties removed from tax sale in the year they apply. This is the first year that the program is in effect. The program was established through Baltimore City Council Bill 20-0593 sponsored by Councilwoman Danielle N. McCray, District 2, and supported by Scott, then council president.

In addition to immediate action, the Scott administration is looking at longer-term reforms of the city’s tax sale.

This past fall, the mayor announced the creation of a Tax Sale Work Group made up of housing advocates, legal aid professionals, and tax sale experts, focused on comprehensive reform of the tax sale process. The Work Group will identify current gaps in the system and ways to make the process more equitable. The group will also work with state legislators to get Baltimore more local authority over the process and advise on technological updates that would allow for payment plans.

State dollars are also available to assist homeowners through the Maryland Homeowners Assistance Fund.