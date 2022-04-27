Sandlot, the waterfront beach bar and recreation yard at Harbor Point in Baltimore, will be returning for a sixth season, Beatty Development Group announced Wednesday.

Sandlot’s grand reopening is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30.

Bar Movement will be taking over Sandlot operations for 2022. Bar Movement owner/operators John and Mary Miller will bring a new flavor to Sandlot this season with a fun and creative fresh bar program supported by rotating local favorite food truck offerings and guest-chef appearances throughout the warmer months. John and Mary will introduce Sunset Beach at Sandlot, reestablishing the venue as a true experience-driven destination that offers one of the best sunset views of Baltimore.

Sandlot has been relocated to the far west end of Harbor Point for 2022. Bar Movement will serve a mix of craft cocktails, canned beer, and non-alcoholic options out of the colorful retrofitted shipping containers and the classic Airstream trailer. Three sand volleyball courts have been relocated and will host beach volleyball and cornhole leagues operated by Volo City Sports. Additional weeknight/weekend programming is still being finalized and will be announced soon on www.sandlotbaltimore.com.

Spike Gjerde and Corey Polyoka, the team that helped create and operate Sandlot for the first five seasons, have decided to focus on new ventures including talks of future partnerships at Harbor Point. As with the original Sandlot, the new version is still ultimately a temporary addition to Harbor Point while Phase III of development is underway. Phase III includes the construction of T. Rowe Price’s Global Headquarters and Point Park, a 4.5-acre waterfront open space.

Located along Baltimore’s scenic waterfront between Harbor East and historic Fell’s Point, Harbor Point is a 27-acre mixed-use neighborhood with a planned 3 million square feet of retail, residential, office, and hotel uses, as well as 9.5 acres of open space.