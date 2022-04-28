Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Avelo Airlines adds 2 new routes from BWI

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, servicing southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport. (Submitted photo)

Low-fare air carrier Avelo Airlines on Thursday announced it will begin serving two new routes from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with nonstop service to Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 and July 1. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through Sept. 9.

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from BWI, servicing southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Avelo currently serves 27 destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Tweed-New Haven Airport and Orlando International Airport.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo