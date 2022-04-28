Avelo Airlines adds 2 new routes from BWI

Low-fare air carrier Avelo Airlines on Thursday announced it will begin serving two new routes from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with nonstop service to Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 and July 1. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through Sept. 9.

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from BWI, servicing southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Avelo currently serves 27 destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Tweed-New Haven Airport and Orlando International Airport.