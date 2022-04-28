Baltimore downtown, Inner Harbor gets $166M from state for revitalization

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, District 46 Dels. Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis and Brooke Lierman Thursday announced a historic $166 million investment in state funding to revitalize Baltimore’s downtown and Inner Harbor area.

The funding was secured over the past two legislative sessions and will continue through Fiscal Year 2025.

The delegates were joined by representatives of more than a dozen downtown and Inner Harbor anchor institutions who advocated for this funding, including the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Baltimore City Community College, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium, The Peale, Port Discovery Children’s Museum, the Pride of Baltimore II, the USS Constellation and Visit Baltimore.

Although downtown Baltimore is the fastest growing residential community in the city, there has not been sufficient funding in recent years to make the improvements necessary for the area to reach its fullest potential. The historic investment announced today will allow these anchor institutions to transform Downtown and the Inner Harbor.

The $166 million in State funding announced today includes: