Choptank Electrical Cooperative adds 3 more solar storage systems

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022

Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent), a provider of energy storage solutions in North America, announced Thursday the operation of three more solar-plus-storage systems developed for the Choptank Electrical Cooperative based in Denton.

These systems are in addition to the two systems Convergent has been operating for the utility since 2019.

By pairing energy storage with solar PV, Convergent maximizes the value of solar while supporting electric grid sustainability, reliability and affordability. These new solar-plus-storage systems add 4 MW/8 MWh of storage and more than 2 MW of solar PV to Convergent’s existing portfolio in the Delmarva peninsula.

 

