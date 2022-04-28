Greenberg Gibbons acquires Florida retail center for $23.6M

Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Thursday it acquired Gateway Plaza, a 214,789-square-foot retail center located in Sanford, Florida, for $23.6 million.

The center was purchased through the Greenberg Gibbons Real Estate Income Fund, which launched in March 2021 to acquire shopping centers throughout the East Coast, Southeast and premier Midwest markets. This is the fund’s fourth acquisition and the company’s first property in Florida.

Gateway Plaza is anchored by notable national retailers, including Floor & Décor, Ashley Furniture, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dollar Tree and Michaels. The center is located less than a mile off Interstate 4 and only four miles from downtown Sanford, which is currently experiencing rapid growth and is one of the best places to live in the Sunshine State.

Greenberg Gibbons has developed and managed a portfolio of more than 10.6 million square feet of properties. Its signature projects include the award-winning Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Annapolis Towne Centre, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, Foundry Row and Towson Row.