BONNIE STEIN

CHAIR

USM FOUNDATION

Bonnie Stein has served five years as the chair of the University System of Maryland Foundation and 12 overall on the board. Throughout her tenure, she has worked to ensure that the foundation’s Board of Trustees is representative of the student populations in USM universities and “more diverse and inclusive in makeup and thinking.”

Stein has a background in banking and financial services, having joined PNC in 2001 as head of wealth management for the Greater Maryland region. By the time she retired, she was executive vice president and managing director for talent acquisition, field readiness and leadership development.

“My time on the USM Foundation board has given me the opportunity to use my training and expertise to benefit the system and has brought me closer to my original love of education,” Stein said.

Who was your most significant mentor and what did you learn from that person?

As a young commercial loan officer in the 1980’s, there were no structured mentor programs; however, my chief credit officer would challenge me and require me to review all loan committee presentations. He taught me the importance of paying attention to details.

and taught me that if I didn’t understand the request that I should not support it without asking whatever questions it would take to get there. He taught me to know the big picture as well as the details which has served me well.