DARRYLL J. PINES

PRESIDENT

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, COLLEGE PARK

Darryll Pines has spent the past two years as president of the University of Maryland, College Park, working with and educating students, conducting research and collaborating with industry and government leaders to advance solutions to the problems facing the world.

“I work to reimagine the future of a 21st (century) modern flagship land grant research university,” Pines said.

Pines also holds the position of Glenn L. Martin Professor of Aerospace Engineering and previously served as dean of the university’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, where he has been on faculty since 1995.

If he were not working in education, Pines would be launching technology-based startups or helping lead the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which he believes is a “powerful model for US innovation in public and private sector R&D.”

Who was your most significant mentor and what did you learn from that person?

I have been fortunate to receive advice from so many incredible people, including former University of Maryland President Dr. C. Dan Mote. He’s my mentor and friend. He is a problem solver and an innovator, and expects greatness from those around him. One of my presidential priorities — to promote excellence in everything we do as we are committed to solving the world’s grand challenges — was influenced by Dr. Mote.