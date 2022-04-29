DAVID K. WILSON

PRESIDENT

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

David K. Wilson has spent 12 years as the president of Morgan State University and has more than 30 years’ experience in higher education administration.

During Wilson’s time at the university, Morgan State has seen the highest graduation rates in the university’s history and an above 70% second-year retention rate, as well as an elevation in research status from R3 to R2, which signifies a doctoral university of high research activity.

Prior to becoming Morgan State’s 10th president in 2010, Wilson held the position of chancellor of both the University of Wisconsin Colleges and the University of Wisconsin–Extension. He has also held positions at Auburn University as the vice president for university outreach and associate provost and at Rutgers University as associate provost.

In 2019, Wilson became a member of the NCAA Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors. He also serves as a member of the NCAA Finance Committee.

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in political science and an Master of Science in education from Tuskegee University, as well as a Master of Education in educational planning and administration and an Doctor of Education in administration, planning and social policy, both from Harvard University. In 1998, Wilson was named one of the nation’s top 100 leaders in higher education by the American Association of Higher Education.