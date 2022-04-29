DINORAH OLMOS

FOUNDING PRESIDENT, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LATINO EDUCATION ADVANCEMENT FUND (LEAF)

As the founding president and CEO of the Latino Education Advancement Fund, Dinorah Olmos coaches, educates and empowers first- generation Latino Spanish-speaking parents on how the local educational system works in order to cultivate a home atmosphere that fosters lifelong academic success.

“Working with parents and students is my passion and my life project,” Olmos said.

Throughout her career, Olmos has always prioritized education, from producing and hosting a television segment about education on the Spanish language network Univision that targeted parents and their children to a 14-year role as the assistant director for National and International Recruitment at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.

Olmos has been the head of LEAF for five years.

Who was your most significant mentor and what did you learn from that person?

Along my more than 30 years in the education industry, I have had several mentors. Two come to mind immediately: Yolanda Abel, Ph.D., and Lea Ybarra, Ph.D. I learned to never forget where I came from and where I was going. To have empathy for others and to follow my passion. To surround myself with knowledgeable people who will help me to open doors for my projects. To listen, observe and act. To never stop advancing and always learn something new. To become a better person each day. To be resilient.