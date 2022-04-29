Shore Bancshares sees jump in net income in Q1 earnings report

Shore Bancshares Inc. reported net income for the first quarter of 2022 that more than doubled from the previous quarter in its earnings statement released Friday.

The bank reported $5.613 million in first-quarter net income or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.723 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.998 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021.

Total assets were $3.494 billion at March 31, a $34.4 million, or a 1%, increase when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021. This increase was from an increase in loans held for investment of $61.9 million, or 2.9%, partially offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $24.8 million, or 65.8%.

The positive organic loan growth for loans held for investment was due to strong loan demand, specifically within our commercial real estate, construction and consumer portfolios, while loan demand for residential real estate was limited by an increasing interest rate environment and lack of inventory. As of March 31, 2022, the company had 114 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $14.9 million that were outstanding.

Total deposits increased $42.3 million, or 1.4%, when compared to Dec. 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to $171.3 million in additional checking deposits, partially offset by decreases in money market and savings deposits of $77.9 million and noninterest-bearing deposits of $51.1 million.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million, or less than 1%, when compared to Dec. 31, 2021, primarily due to first quarter earnings, partially offset by unrealized losses of $2.2 million on available for sale securities during the quarter, which are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss. At March 31, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.07% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.22%.